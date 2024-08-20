These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 1 of 2024 Democratic National Convention
1 of 17 — GVN05377-Enhanced-NR.jpg
President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
2 of 17 — GVN04735-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris excites the crowd at the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
3 of 17 — GVN05332-Enhanced-NR.jpg
President Joe Biden addresses the crowd during the first night of the Democratic National Convention while attendees hold “We Heart Joe” signs at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
4 of 17 — GVN04415-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Pennsylvania Governor Joshua Shapiro gives a speech Monday morning at the Florida DNC Delegation Breakfast in Chicago, IL., on August 19, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)
5 of 17 — GVN04544-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Chair of the Democratic National Convention, Jaime Harrison, gives a speech Monday morning at the Florida DNC Delegation Breakfast in Chicago, IL., August 19, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)
6 of 17 — GVN04396-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro gives a speech Monday morning at the Florida DNC Delegation Breakfast in Chicago, IL., as a woman in the crowd stands to record on August 19, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)
7 of 17 — GVN04922-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks off into the crowd. In front of her, an attendee holds a “U.S.A.” sign during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
8 of 17 — GVN05022-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear points at the crowd before speaking at the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
9 of 17 — GVN04676-Enhanced-NR.jpg
United States Representative Nancy Pelosi is escorted out of the Democratic National Convention by Secret Service at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
10 of 17 — GVN04458-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Pennsylvania Governor Joshua Shapiro takes photos with Florida DNC Delegation Breakfast attendees in Chicago, IL., after a speech Monday morning on August 19, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)
11 of 17 — GVN04868.jpg
New York House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waves to the crowd before taking center stage during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Monday, August 19, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
12 of 17 — GVN05124-Enhanced-NR.jpg
The 2024 Democratic National Convention sign is surrounded by green “Jill” signs at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
13 of 17 — GVN04440-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes photos with Florida DNC Delegation Breakfast attendees in Chicago, IL., after a speech Monday morning on August 19, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)
14 of 17 — GVN05151-Enhanced-NR.jpg
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, speaks to the crowd during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
15 of 17 — GVN05161-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Vice-president Kamala Harris (center) and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz (right), stand in their personal box to receive kind words from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
16 of 17 — GVN04644-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to the crowd during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
17 of 17 — GVN04791-Enhanced-NR.jpg
U.S.A. Basketball and Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr speaks to the crowd during the first night of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago, IL., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)