WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

What lifestyle factors could affect our brain age

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published January 29, 2026 at 3:31 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode:

  • First, host Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with the author of a recent profile on one of Florida's most prominent education figures, UF Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini.
  • Later, we hear about how we can protect ourselves during this intense flu season.
  • Plus, a study shows that our brains are aging faster than our bodies. WUFT Victoria Perez talks with UF researchers about which lifestyle factors influence our brain age.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required