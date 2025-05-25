Dr. Theresa Beachy, Center for Nonprofit Excellence and the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Theresa Beachy

This episode features Dr. Theresa Beachy, Organizational Strategist at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation of North Central Florida and President and Board Chair of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce. The Center was launched to enhance the effectiveness of North Central Florida’s nonprofit organizations. It provides information on best practices, tips and tools for organizational operations and links to resources on a variety of topics. The Chamber has a five-star accreditation with 1,300 members who employ more than 80,000 people. The organization strives to proactively facilitate economic opportunity, solution-focused community engagement and livability.

Beachy shares information on her career in public service and on the resources available to the community from both organizations as well as details on educational and networking opportunities.

Center for Nonprofit Excellence: www.cnencf.org

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce: facebook.com/GNVChamber/

