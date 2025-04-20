WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

TeensWork Alachua

By Sue Wagner
Published April 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
1 of 6  — IMG_0831 (1).jpg
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
2 of 6  — Screen Shot 2025-04-08 at 12.46.08 PM copy.png
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
3 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-04-08 at 11.43.59 AM (1) copy.png
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
4 of 6  — Ta'Quan Barnett at 108 Vine (1) (1) copy.jpg
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
5 of 6  — IMG_3282 (1).jpg
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.
6 of 6  — Screen Shot 2025-04-08 at 12.47.03 PM copy.jpg
Photo courtesy of TeensWork Alachua.

This episode features TeensWork Alachua, a collaboration between the Children’s Trust of Alachua County and Goodwill Industries of North Florida. The TeensWork Alachua program provides eligible students, ages 14 through 18 and enrolled in an Alachua County school, general education development (GED) program, or high school equivalency program, the opportunity to secure a paid internships and on-the-job training and mentorship at local businesses. In addition to paid internships, students receive job readiness, financial wellness, and soft skills training with the support of a job coach. Job coaches and mentors partner with students during onboarding, training and help navigate their work experience.

Marla Meredith, Goodwill industries of North Florida Senior Manager of Internships and Kristy Goldwire, Children’s Trust of Alachua County Chief Operating Officer share information on the TeensWork program, eligibility requirements, attainable skills and success stories from the program over the past four years.

TeensWork Alachua
June 16 – July 27, 2025
(904) 606-5178
goodwillnorthfl.org/teenswork-alachua/
www.childrenstrustofalachuacounty.us/programs/page/teenswork-alachua

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes