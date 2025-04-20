This episode features TeensWork Alachua, a collaboration between the Children’s Trust of Alachua County and Goodwill Industries of North Florida. The TeensWork Alachua program provides eligible students, ages 14 through 18 and enrolled in an Alachua County school, general education development (GED) program, or high school equivalency program, the opportunity to secure a paid internships and on-the-job training and mentorship at local businesses. In addition to paid internships, students receive job readiness, financial wellness, and soft skills training with the support of a job coach. Job coaches and mentors partner with students during onboarding, training and help navigate their work experience.

Marla Meredith, Goodwill industries of North Florida Senior Manager of Internships and Kristy Goldwire, Children’s Trust of Alachua County Chief Operating Officer share information on the TeensWork program, eligibility requirements, attainable skills and success stories from the program over the past four years.

TeensWork Alachua

June 16 – July 27, 2025

(904) 606-5178

goodwillnorthfl.org/teenswork-alachua/

www.childrenstrustofalachuacounty.us/programs/page/teenswork-alachua