Tell Me About It

Shelley Fraser Mickle “Itching to Love: The Story of a Dog”

By Sue Wagner
Published April 14, 2025 at 9:56 AM EDT
"Itching to Love - the story of a dog" book cover

This episode features award-winning author and former NPR commentator Shelley Fraser Mickle. Her latest book “Itching to Love: The Story of a Dog” is a hilarious and uplifting memoir. It features her story of life after kids when a neighbor's dog steals her things--and her heart. She takes readers on a humorous yet heartwarming and intimate journey into a slice of her life. “Itching to Love” gives readers not only laughs but also a realization that their own lives are a singular magnificence enhanced by unexpected detours.

Shelley shares how a woman discovers her neighbor’s dog has been stealing her things and stashing them next to his food bowl and forcing her to ponder, What did he see in her that she did not see in herself? Never in her wildest dreams would she have predicted that she would fall in love with a dog with yellow snake eyes who refuses to let her be owned by anyone else. In the short memoir you will find yourself smiling, laughing, and crying as Shelley introduces you to astronauts, Founding Fathers, family members we can all relate to, along with many others who educated her heart.

About the author: simonandschuster.com/authors/Shelley-Fraser-Mickle/44261536

Some of her publications:
Sculptor Woodrow Nash: How I Search for My Ancestors
American Pharoah: Triple Crown Champion
Barbaro: America’s Horse
Borrowing Life: How Scientists, Surgeons, and a War Hero Made the First Successful Organ Transplant a Reality

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
