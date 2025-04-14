Shelley Fraser Mickle “Itching to Love: The Story of a Dog”

This episode features award-winning author and former NPR commentator Shelley Fraser Mickle. Her latest book “Itching to Love: The Story of a Dog” is a hilarious and uplifting memoir. It features her story of life after kids when a neighbor's dog steals her things--and her heart. She takes readers on a humorous yet heartwarming and intimate journey into a slice of her life. “Itching to Love” gives readers not only laughs but also a realization that their own lives are a singular magnificence enhanced by unexpected detours.

Shelley shares how a woman discovers her neighbor’s dog has been stealing her things and stashing them next to his food bowl and forcing her to ponder, What did he see in her that she did not see in herself? Never in her wildest dreams would she have predicted that she would fall in love with a dog with yellow snake eyes who refuses to let her be owned by anyone else. In the short memoir you will find yourself smiling, laughing, and crying as Shelley introduces you to astronauts, Founding Fathers, family members we can all relate to, along with many others who educated her heart.

About the author: simonandschuster.com/authors/Shelley-Fraser-Mickle/44261536

Some of her publications:

Sculptor Woodrow Nash: How I Search for My Ancestors

American Pharoah: Triple Crown Champion

Barbaro: America’s Horse

Borrowing Life: How Scientists, Surgeons, and a War Hero Made the First Successful Organ Transplant a Reality

