Tell Me About It

2025 Cedar Key Fine Arts Show

By Sue Wagner
Published March 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cedar Key Fine Arts Show - Saturday, April 5, 2025

This episode features the Cedar Key Fine Arts Show on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the devastating damage from Hurricane Helene to the west coast island, the show has been modified into a one-day event with a smaller number of juried artists. The resilient community of Cedar Key, the Arts Center and the art community has worked diligently to reimagine the festival for 2025 in order to encourage visitors to return to the island and support the local economy without overwhelming the community. The show will feature 40 artists along downtown Second Street, home to the historic Island Hotel, Cedar Key Artist Co-Op, a new bakery and Steamers and Annie’s restaurants. Local merchants, art centers and restaurants will be open for the event.

Bev Ringenberg, Event Coordinator for the 2025 Cedar Key Fine Arts Show, shares information on how the community has dealt with damage to the island and how the rebuilding process is continuing. Cedar Key is open for business and the annual art celebration will once again continue on April 5.

Cedar Key Fine Arts Show
April 5 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
https://cedarkeyartsfestival.com/
(352) 543-5400
CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com

