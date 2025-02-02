WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Benjamin Johnson talks about “Doomscrolling”

By Sue Wagner
Published February 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Benjamin Johnson
Benjamin Johnson

This episode features Dr. Benjamin Johnson, director of the STEM Translational Communications Center at the University of Florida. Johnson leads a team of social scientists and interdisciplinary researchers committed to improving communication surrounding science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines. One of their many topics of research includes doomscrolling, or the act of spending too much time reading negative news online, especially on social media. It can lead to feelings of anxiety, sadness and anger.

Dr. Johnson also shares information about strategic partnerships among university researchers and community members. The center improves messages, techniques, and strategies in science, environment, and health literacy, enhancing knowledge engagement and behavioral change. Properly translated and communicated to various audiences, basic research in science, technology, engineering, and medicine (STEM) can lead to enhanced individual, family, group and policy-level decision-making.

Benjamin Johnson, Ph.D.
Director - STEM Translational Communication Center
Associate Professor - Department of Advertising

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
