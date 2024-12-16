This episode features the second annual Flying Pig Parade on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. followed by the Bo Didley Birthday Concert at Bo Didley Plaza at 3 p.m. Both events are in downtown Gainesville. The parade, with grand marshal Vivian Filer, celebrates all that is wild and wonderful about living in North Central Florida and pokes fun at the crazy things that happened in 2024.

Glenn Terry, aka Mango Glenn, and Heather Dewar share information on the 2023 event which featured giant puppets, off-beat bands and a dozen dancing dinosaurs. The Gainesville parade, similar to the famous King Mango Strut in Coconut Grove will include Sgt. Pepper’s Heart Throb Band, Pigs in a Blanket and the Florida State Park Whistle Blowers Brigade. The pedestrian-powered parade will begin on SE First Street and head south to the Hippodrome Theater, take a few turns and end back at Bo Diddley Plaza. The live music concert will also include birthday cake for all.

The Second Annual Flying Pig Parade

Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. followed by Bo Diddley’s Birthday Concert at 3 p.m.

Downtown Gainesville

More information at flyingpigparade.org

