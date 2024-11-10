This episode features the Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida inaugural “Alachua County Food Fight,” a community-wide competition designed to raise both food donations and financial support to help feed nearly 1,700 children, ages 5 to 18, facing chronic hunger in Alachua, Levy, Dixie and Bradford Counties. The Food Fight will run through the month of November. Local businesses and organizations will compete in raising the most food and monetary donations for the Food4Kids Backpack program. The goal is to fill a 26-foot box truck with food donations or raise $20,000 in monetary contributions.

Margot DeConna, Food4Kids Backpack Program executive Director shares information on the month-long drive for non-perishable food and monetary donations, the year-round weekend backpack food program, how to become a volunteer and how to donate.

Alachua County Food Fight

Nov. 1-30

https://food4kidsfl.org/