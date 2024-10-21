WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

By Sue Wagner
October 21, 2024
This episode features the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville. The annual event is a celebration of courage and hope and is a movement that unites communities to end breast cancer as we know it for everyone. Registration is free and open to individuals or teams of friends or colleagues from businesses or organizations. The event also raises funds to support lifesaving breast cancer research and care for breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers and caregivers through every step of the journey.

Fitz Koehler, honorary Making Strides chairperson and breast cancer survivor and thriver shares information on how the local event benefits the community, how to get involved, the day of activities and how to make a financial contribution. She also shares her own journey through breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and how she has enjoyed many years in remission.

Event site: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=108721

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
