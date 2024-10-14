WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

UF IFAS/Gainesville Garden Club Fall Horticulture Expo

By Sue Wagner
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode features the UF IFAS/Gainesville Garden Club Fall Horticulture Expo on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agriculture & Equine Center, 23100 W Newberry Road in Newberry. The event is free and open to the public and features fall plant market natives, Florida Friendly Landscaping ideas, food trucks, a kids zone, Florida Forestry Service Wildland Fire Equipment with Smokey Bear, bugs, birds and more. In addition, the keynote speaker in the venue auditorium Doug Tallamay is "Grow Your Own... Homegrown National Park."

Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Alachua County Environmental Horticulture IFAS Extension Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator and Fran Maris, Gainesville Garden Club Community Non-Profit Coordinator and Master Gardener volunteer share information on the event, the participating agencies and sponsors, and the native plants that will be available.

More information: www.ggcfl.org/event-details/fall-horticulture-expo

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes