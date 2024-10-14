This episode features the UF IFAS/Gainesville Garden Club Fall Horticulture Expo on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agriculture & Equine Center, 23100 W Newberry Road in Newberry. The event is free and open to the public and features fall plant market natives, Florida Friendly Landscaping ideas, food trucks, a kids zone, Florida Forestry Service Wildland Fire Equipment with Smokey Bear, bugs, birds and more. In addition, the keynote speaker in the venue auditorium Doug Tallamay is "Grow Your Own... Homegrown National Park."

Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Alachua County Environmental Horticulture IFAS Extension Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator and Fran Maris, Gainesville Garden Club Community Non-Profit Coordinator and Master Gardener volunteer share information on the event, the participating agencies and sponsors, and the native plants that will be available.

More information: www.ggcfl.org/event-details/fall-horticulture-expo