Tell Me About It

Matheson History Museum

By Sue Wagner
Published September 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Matheson History Museum logo

This episode features the Matheson History Museum located in downtown Gainesville. The Museum has been an integral part of the Gainesville and Alachua County cultural landscape, welcoming visitors from north central Florida and beyond. For nearly 30 years, the Museum, located at 513 East University Avenue has maintained a link with the past through their collections and historic buildings including the Museum, the Library and Archives, the 1867 Matheson house, the Tison Tool Barn as well as Sweetwater Park. The Matheson is a leader in cultivating shared history and enriching the quality of diverse programming through partnerships, programs, exhibits, and collections. Museum admission is free and tours are available for school children and other groups or organizations.

Matheson History Museum Executive Director Kaitlyn Hof-Mahoney shares information on the weekly fall 2024 program series focusing on the theme of democracy and featuring presentations that coincide with their “Voices and Votes: Alachua County.”

