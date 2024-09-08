UF Campaign for Charities 2024

This episode features Karen Thomas and the University of Florida Campaign for Charities 2024. This year’s campaign includes 105 charities from United Way of North Central Florida, Community Health Charities of Florida, and other independent agencies. To participate, agencies must be a nonprofit and must address health, social service, diversity, relief, development or environmental issues of local importance.

The Leadership Campaign will take place Sept. 3rd through the 20th and the general campaign under the leadership of UF College of Journalism and Communications Dean Hub Brown will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 18 – however donations from faculty, staff, students and members of the community through cash, check, credit card or UF payroll deduction will be accepted until Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3.

UFCC Coordinator Karen Thomas shares information on the importance of the campaign, the agencies involved, special fundraising events and how easy is to donate to a good cause.

More information available at ufcc.ufl.edu.