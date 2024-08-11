WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Florida Museum of Natural History – Incredible Insects - Encore

By Sue Wagner
Published August 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Person with a bug on their hand.
Jeff Gage
Guests can meet entomologists, researchers, students and other scientists to learn about the work they do in the "Science Up Close: Incredible Insects" exhibit.

This episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History’s second installment in Science Up Close, a dynamic exhibition series that showcases the Museum’s research and collections in a whole new way. “Incredible Insects” encourages visitors to take a look behind the scenes, interact with scientists while they work and explore some of the Museum’s coolest specimens to discover why they are relevant for people today. “Incredible Insects” features insect specimens and fossils, a live bug zoo, and an immersive multimedia experience. With an estimated 5.5 million species, insects are the most diverse group of animals on the planet. Visitors can learn how these extremely valuable creatures impact our lives and culture, from the food we eat to the plants around us.

Museum curator Jaret Daniels shares information on the exhibit running through Sept. 2 which includes encounters with UF entomologists in the working lab, interactive exhibits and touchable objects to amaze visitors of all ages.

Couple with child taking a selfie photo.
1 of 5  — 240523-0163-edit.jpg
Take a selfie in the special bug-themed photo nook.
Jeff Gage
2 of 5  — 240523-0487.jpg
Check out a variety of objects and specimens from the Florida Museum's and UF Entomology and Nematology Department's collections.
3 of 5  — 240523-0433-edit.jpg
Check out a variety of objects and specimens from the Florida Museum's and UF Entomology and Nematology Department's collections. © Florida Museum/Jeff Gage
Jeff Gage
4 of 5  — Photographer
Kristen Grace/Kristen Grace/Florida Museum
Live encounters with native insects, like this lubber grasshopper, await guests in the "Science Up Close: Incredible Insects" exhibit.
5 of 5  — 240523-0039.jpg
Live encounters with native insects, like this lubber grasshopper, await guests in the “Science Up Close: Incredible Insects” exhibit. © Florida Museum/Jeff Gage
Jeff Gage

Florida Museum of Natural History
Incredible Insects | May 25- Sept. 2
3215 Hull Road
UF Cultural Plaza
Gainesville
www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu

