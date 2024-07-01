WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS – July 3, 2024

By Sue Wagner
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT
WUFT's Fanfares & Fireworks

This episode features details on the 2024 edition of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. The event will be on Wednesday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field in Gainesville. Musical performances include The Late Night Losers, Buko Boys, Madwomen and the Gainesville Community Band and Gainesville Pops under the direction of Jay Watkins. The fireworks by Skylighters of Florida and presented by Attorney Dan Newlin begin as soon as it gets dark at 9:30 p.m. During the event there will be a WUFT PBS Kids Zone sponsored by Children’s Trust of Alachua County from 6 to 9 p.m. Florida Credit Union is the title sponsor, and the premiere supporting sponsors are the City of Gainesville and Covering Florida.

WUFT Media Services and FANFARES Tech Director Matt Abramson and WUFT-FM Morning Edition host and emcee Glenn Richards share information on the performers, the WUFT Kids Zone, food trucks and much more. Tune to WUFT-FM 89.1 to listen to the Community Band perform during the fireworks show.

WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2024
Wednesday, July 3 | 6 to 10 p.m. 
UF Bandshell at Flavet Field
Gainesville
wuft.org/fireworks

