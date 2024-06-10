This episode features the Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville, now celebrating its 52nd year. The theatre has produced more than 100 world, American and Southeastern premieres in its history and enjoys recognition as one of the leading regional theaters in the country. In maintaining this goal, the Hippodrome has become a major cultural resource to the community and the State of Florida, staging mainstage productions for more than 60,000 people annually. In addition to the mainstage productions, the theatre screens first-run foreign, limited-release and avant-garde films and houses an art gallery and event space.

Hippodrome Theatre Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge shares information on the summer production of the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” which include audience volunteer opportunities, the fall 2024 and spring 2025 seasons of mainstage theatre productions, an update on the restoration of the historic elevator and the return of the popular holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.”

