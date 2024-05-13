This episode features Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida. Since 1982, the organization has been keeping families close to their seriously ill children. The Ronald McDonald House provides comfy beds, homecooked meals and all the comforts of home to people traveling to Gainesville to seek medical care for their children. The program is built on the idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on the health of their child. Families can stay as long as necessary, and they do not have to pay for housing or meals. The Ronald McDonald Family Room, located on the 10th floor of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital also provides a refuge for respite.

Executive Director Sherry Houston shares information on the new facility in the former Hope Lodge, the need for volunteers for various indoor and outdoor tasks and the annual special events that help provide the funding for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida

2121 SW 16th Street

Gainesville

https://rmhcncf.org/

352-374-4404, ext. 222

