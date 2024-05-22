© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
A bill to designate 'rural emergency hospitals' in Florida is sent to DeSantis

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published May 22, 2024 at 3:58 PM EDT
FILE - Patients are seen waiting in an emergency room.
Paul Beaty/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
FR36811 AP
FILE - Patients are seen waiting in an emergency room.

The Legislature sent at least 27 healthcare bills to the governor.

A bill that creates a new category of ‘rural emergency hospitals’ in Florida is awaiting the governor’s signature.

The Legislature sent the measure (SB 644) over to the governor’s office Tuesday. If approved, rural hospitals will be eligible to receive additional federal funding.

“The intent was to give rural hospitals another option in the event that they are struggling financially," said Mary Mayhew, the President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

Since last year, emergency care facilities in rural communities have been taking advantage of a federal program that gives rural hospitals extra money for the services they provide to low-income patients who have Medicaid insurance coverage. But states must first grant them a license to operate as a rural emergency hospital.

Gurnys stand idle in the emergency room of the old Cook County Hospital on Monday, June 30, 2003. The Florida legislature are looking for ways to improve access to emergency medical treatment in rural areas. The proposal, however, would remove certain services given to patients, in return for a higher reimbursement check from the federal government
BRIAN KERSEY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
Gurnys stand idle in the emergency room of the old Cook County Hospital on Monday, June 30, 2003. The Florida legislature are looking for ways to improve access to emergency medical treatment in rural areas. The proposal, however, would remove certain services given to patients, in return for a higher reimbursement check from the federal government

Under SB 644, hospitals must provide emergency and observation care and outpatient services that that do not exceed a length of stay of 24 hours.

That’s important for Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, who lost her child years ago to heart failure.

“Any parent that lives this far from a hospital has some major concerns and they should," explained Holt. "You’re paying your taxes, you’re doing everything—so why can't we have good health care.”

The law goes into effect on July 1.
