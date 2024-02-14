6 years after Parkland: Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would reverse gun restrictions

The shooting six years ago on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida shook the entire state. Following the incident, the Florida legislature increased school security and raised the state’s legal gun-buying age from 18 to 21.

Now, Florida House Representative Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, is proposing legislation (HB 1223) that would restore permission for 18-year-olds to purchase a rifle from a licensed gun dealer.

“I make those decisions on what I feel is part of my fundamental beliefs, on issues such as constitutional rights," Payne said during last month's House Criminal Justice Subcommittee hearing.

Terry Spencer/AP / AP Parents and other family members of the 17 people murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School release doves at a memorial service on the sixth anniversary of the massacre in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

Payne’s request infuriated the family members of Parkland’s victims

Tony Montalto, the father of a forever 14-year-old, told committee members before they decide to move the bill forward, they should consider what his now deceased daughter went through.

“There is no need to backtrack on the safety advances, but sadly his piece of legislation does just that," said Montalto.

"Our current laws are working. I implore each of you to remember that law is written in the blood of the Parkland victims, including my beautiful daughter, Gina.”

Gerald Herbert/AP / AP Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

House committee members also heard from high school students like Julian Tripodi, who worries the measure would put her school at risk.

“I should not be scared every day that I’m going to go to school and get shot, let alone by someone my own age," said Tripodi.

Infringes on Second Amendment Rights?

Supporters of the bill have touted the proposal as necessary to restore Second Amendment rights. Rep. Payne, the bill's sponsor, said he sees it as a way to help Florida’s youth to get outdoors and enjoy things like hunting and target shooting.

“Restoring the rights of young adults to purchase a long gun for not only self-defense, but for sporting, is very important in my rural area," said Payne.

Lynne Sladky/AP / AP T. J. O'Reilly works behind the counter at the National Armory gun store and gun range, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Under the provision, those 18 and older would be able to buy rifles and other long guns in Florida. This would include most shotguns and assault style rifles, such as an A-R 15, or AK-47. The bill does not say what caliber the rifle can shoot. Instead, the bill’s sponsor points out that it cannot be a handgun or be a rapid firing weapon.

Payne’s measure cleared his first committee stop last month but has since stalled. Meanwhile, Parkland advocates have found a powerful ally in the form of state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who called the measure a “non-starter” in her chamber.