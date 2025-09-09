Dixie Cnty HS volleyball team honors teammate killed in crash

The parents of a Dixie County teen killed in a car crash earlier this month are receiving solace from their daughter’s high school volleyball team.

Members of the Lady Bears volleyball team at Dixie County High made posters honoring Savannah Langford’s life and asked fans to wear purple in her memory at Tuesday night’s game against Union County. The team was retiring her jersey, No. 24, at the game.

Savannah Langford poses for her individual volleyball team photograph taken in 2024. (Courtesy of the Langford Family/ WUFT News)

Savannah Langford, 16, of Chiefland died on Sept. 2 when her sedan crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer illegally parked at about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound travel lane of U.S. Highway 19 in Dixie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP did not immediately identify the driver of the truck.

Langford’s mother, Dana, said in an interview Tuesday that the girls on the team have been amazing, and the support from their community has helped the family during their loss. She said Savannah's death has been impossible for her family.

“We're just kind of here now,” Dana Langford said. “I miss her so much. Her little nephew lives with us, and he asks every day where she's at.”

The family’s church has also been a steadying presence, she said, and Savannah’s friends from her youth group have visited regularly.

“She had a sense of humor, a little dry sense of humor, and her laugh was just infectious,” she said.

C’dell Stalvy, Savannah’s aunt, said it’s been hard for the whole family. Langford was known by the nickname “Tiny” to her family, a moniker given by her uncle because of her size when she was born.

A childhood photo of Savannah Langford, left, holding her cousin Laycee Stalvy. (Courtesy of the Langford Family/ WUFT News)

Stalvy said the family will be at the game honoring Savannah. “It’s a very special thing,” she said.

Savannah’s cousin, Laycee Stalvy said she is excited for the game and thankful for everything the Lady Bears volleyball team has done.

“We did pretty much everything together,” she said.

Laycee Stalvy said she and Savannah’s friends have been spending time together during canceled practices to get through these hard times.

Savannah Langford, right, and her cousin, Laycee Stalvy, pose after winning a statewide Future Farmers of America competition in 2023. They won second place for demonstrating their grandmother's pickle recipe. (Courtesy of the Langford Family/ WUFT News)

Savannah’s volleyball coach organized a GoFundMe for the family to help cover funeral costs and other expenses. It has raised $11,000 of the $14,000 goal.

The day of Langford’s death, her volleyball team’s game against Williston High School was canceled, along with their next game against Lafayette High School two days later.

The team has organized events in Langford’s honor, including making posters together to hang in their school gym and crafting bracelets.

