Photo gallery: Vigil honors UF animal sciences student killed in crash
Sydney Johnson/WUFT News
Sydney Johnson/WUFT News
Sydney Johnson/WUFT News
A crowd gathers outside of Southwest Recreational Center during a candlelight vigil for UF sophomore Nyla Holland Monday night.
Holland died from injuries received after a vehicle hit the scooter she was driving near the intersection of Hull Road and Museum Drive Sunday night.
Holland was majoring in animal sciences and was a recipient of a U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship.