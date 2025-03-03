WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo gallery: Vigil honors UF animal sciences student killed in crash

WUFT | By Sydney Johnson
Published March 3, 2025 at 11:33 PM EST
1 of 3  — 030325 Nyla Holland Vigil SJ 01.JPG
Sydney Johnson/WUFT News
2 of 3  — 030325 Nyla Holland Vigil SJ 02.JPG
Sydney Johnson/WUFT News
3 of 3  — 030325 Nyla Holland Vigil SJ 03.JPG
Sydney Johnson/WUFT News

A crowd gathers outside of Southwest Recreational Center during a candlelight vigil for UF sophomore Nyla Holland Monday night.

Holland died from injuries received after a vehicle hit the scooter she was driving near the intersection of Hull Road and Museum Drive Sunday night.

Holland was majoring in animal sciences and was a recipient of a U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship.
Tags
Human Interest University of FloridaStudentGainesvilleAlachua County
Sydney Johnson
Sydney is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sydney Johnson