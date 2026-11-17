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Marion County officials want community members to spend less time on their phones. County commissioners and Ocala officials designated Saturday as “Look up, put down the phone day."

The Marion County Children’s Alliance said more than 40% of parents say the use of electronic devices interrupts family time.

"We need our children and youth to engage with people, to be outside, to go to our parks and our libraries, to be with their peers without texting across the table from each other, to be able to talk," Executive Director Beth McCall said.

The county said research shows children can spend almost 8 hours each day on their phones. So, the children's alliance wants people to disconnect, have conversations about screen time and create balanced screen habits.