Gainesville's Streatery is open. Here's what visitors have to say about it

In downtown Gainesville, the Streatery officially opened to the public this month.

That is the newest pedestrian-only community space. It's lined with restaurants, bars and local businesses.

Construction began in April, but the project has been in the works since 2022. According to the city of Gainesville, it has spent nearly $5 million on the project. WUFT's Arteria Hicks stopped by and asked residents how they feel about the new space.