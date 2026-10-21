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Cooler temperatures are here at last! Here's how UF students are making the most of it

WUFT | By David Caine
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
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You may have noticed it's a bit cooler in North Central Florida.

All week, high temperatures drop into the 70s. WUFT's David Caine found that, at the University of Florida, students are already flocking to outdoor fields to enjoy the cooler weather.

He talked to a few of them to ask, how they're feeling about fall.
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David Caine
David is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by David Caine

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