Cooler temperatures are here at last! Here's how UF students are making the most of it

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You may have noticed it's a bit cooler in North Central Florida.

All week, high temperatures drop into the 70s. WUFT's David Caine found that, at the University of Florida, students are already flocking to outdoor fields to enjoy the cooler weather.

He talked to a few of them to ask, how they're feeling about fall.