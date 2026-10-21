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After UF student arrested for sexual battery, UFPD reminds students about resources

WUFT | By Tess Lippincott
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:55 AM EDT
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A University of Florida student was arrested last week on a sexual battery charge.

The UF Police Department issued a trespass warning that bars him from all UF properties for three years.

Now, UFPD's Office of Victim Services is reminding students about all the resources available — including their office.
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Tess Lippincott
Tess Lippincott
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