Driving instructor warns against distracted driving among teens

It's one of the most dangerous times for teens on roadways.

Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer."

Teen drivers are more likely to be involved in car crashes because they have more free time in the summer.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were nearly 20,000 teen crashes in 2023. 68 of them were deadly.

These accidents can be caused by distractions and picking up bad habits from their parents. That’s according to Rich Greene.

He’s a driving instructor in Gainesville and a member of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition.

" If you've decided to start driving with your 15-year-old that's got a learner's permit, isn't gonna wipe away 15 years of them observing you driving. You've got to start thinking about your child being a driver when they're small, and always try and role model good behavior."

Greene also says teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a a crash if they have a teen passenger with them.

However, data from the “Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition” shows injuries involving teen drivers HAVE decreased by nearly 19 percent – with the help of advanced vehicle technology.