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Blueberry shortages hit North Central Florida after freeze damages crops

WUFT | By Jadyn Bottini
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:09 AM EDT

Spring is a time when fresh local produce makes its way to local store shelves.

But this year, stores across north central Florida are struggling to find one locally grown crop — blueberries.

For example, Levy County is normally home to bountiful blueberry farms.

But after a freeze struck the region at the start of February, many farmers lost up to 70% of their crops, with some losing all.

University of Florida professor Patricio Munoz said stores are more likely to import blueberries from other countries, but this increases the price of berries on store shelves.

Munoz said that because of the crop’s failure, many will likely seek financial help from state government.
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Jadyn Bottini
Jadyn is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Jadyn Bottini

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