Alachua County Animal Resources faces investigation after whistleblower complaint
After a whistleblower complaint about alleged misconduct, Alachua County Animal Resources and county commissioners are working to make sure the department is running ethically.
The county attorney’s office has opened an investigation into the matter.
They want to see if there’s any truth to the claims.
At the county commission meeting on Tuesday, April 14, members say they’ve found a few candidates as potential directors and have even hired an in-house veterinarian.