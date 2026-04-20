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Alachua County Animal Resources faces investigation after whistleblower complaint

WUFT | By Daniella Rivera
Published April 20, 2026 at 8:07 AM EDT

After a whistleblower complaint about alleged misconduct, Alachua County Animal Resources and county commissioners are working to make sure the department is running ethically.

The county attorney’s office has opened an investigation into the matter.

They want to see if there’s any truth to the claims.

At the county commission meeting on Tuesday, April 14, members say they’ve found a few candidates as potential directors and have even hired an in-house veterinarian.
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Daniella Rivera
Daniella is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Daniella Rivera

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