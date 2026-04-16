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Ferdinand Mehrlich new Gainesville Regional Airport CEO

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published April 16, 2026 at 9:48 PM EDT

While smaller than some of the bustling hubs in other cities, Gainesville Regional Airport is a staple for north central Florida travelers.

Originally built in 1940 as an army airfield, the airport has hosted two U.S. presidents — George W. Bush and Joe Biden.

And now, after almost 20 years, the airport is under new leadership.

Gainesville Regional Airport's new CEO Ferdinand Mehrlich officially started the job this week.

He was previously the executive director of aviation at the Texarkana Regional Airport in Arkansas.

WUFT's Ailee Shanes had the chance to sit down with Mehrlich and began by asking him what is often asked of newcomers to this area.

Why Gainesville?
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Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

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