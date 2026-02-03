Alachua County School Board approves charter school renewals

In Alachua County, the School Board approved multiple charter school renewal applications on Tuesday.

This includes Resilience Charter School, which has reported academic underperformance, declining enrollment, and financial instability.

Though the renewal was approved, some board members expressed hesitation.

District 1 School Board Member Tina Certain says the ongoing challenges left her conflicted.

"I know you serve students that, that it's a learning environment that's working for them. And I wish you success, but I couldn't sleep if I didn't make those things known and they'd be on record for my concern."

The school’s director cites administrative changes as the reason for the challenges.

He says staff will work with the School Board to ensure improvement and stability in the coming years.