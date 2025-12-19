UF Study: Increasing marijuana use during pregnancy

The rules and suggestions of pregnancy are constantly evolving thanks to modern medicine, and modern habits. But one thing has always been a constant, that’s the health of the unborn child. But a recent study from the University of Florida finds that pregnant women are increasing marijuana use – despite being unsure of the risks.

WUFT’s Ciara Carle spoke with the lead author of the study Aime Goodin. She’s an assistant professor of pharmaceuticals at the University of Florida. She began by asking about this issue was studied in the first place.