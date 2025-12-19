WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Audio postcard: Visitors marvel at Devil's Millhopper Goelogical State Park

WUFT | By Krista Jensen
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
The upper loop at Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park.
Krista Jensen/WUFT News
The upper loop at Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park.

Active adults, families, pet owners and hikers can walk around the upper loop of this trail, which is a mostly dirt path lined with trees that rests above the sinkhole. Or the other natural wonder that attracts people to this spot is the 120-foot-deep sinkhole. As you descend down the stairs to the sinkhole, you’re surrounded by the sounds of water sliding down the walls and are overtaken by the scenic greenery as you become a part of this unique ecosystem.

WUFT’s Krista Jensen visited Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park in Gainesville to speak with some of the visitors about why they’re enjoying this natural landscape.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Krista Jensen
Krista is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Krista Jensen

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required