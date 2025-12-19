Audio postcard: Visitors marvel at Devil's Millhopper Goelogical State Park

Active adults, families, pet owners and hikers can walk around the upper loop of this trail, which is a mostly dirt path lined with trees that rests above the sinkhole. Or the other natural wonder that attracts people to this spot is the 120-foot-deep sinkhole. As you descend down the stairs to the sinkhole, you’re surrounded by the sounds of water sliding down the walls and are overtaken by the scenic greenery as you become a part of this unique ecosystem.

WUFT’s Krista Jensen visited Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park in Gainesville to speak with some of the visitors about why they’re enjoying this natural landscape.

