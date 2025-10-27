WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Gainesville TSA workers without pay during shutdown

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:06 PM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Transportation Security Administration workers at Gainesville Regional Airport are among federal employees nationwide required to work without pay during the government shutdown, agency officials said.

Some passengers and airport staff have tried to help, but direct donations to individual employees are not allowed, a TSA spokesperson told WUFT. The agency said management can accept donations and distribute them to staff, and that food, nonalcoholic beverages and store gift cards are appreciated. Cash or cash-equivalent gift cards, such as Visa or American Express, will not be accepted, the spokesperson said.

Support efforts have emerged at other Florida airports, including Miami and Orlando, where some groups have organized food drives for TSA workers.

Gainesville Regional Airport authorities, who are not authorized to speak publicly, said there have been no service disruptions. TSA employees are classified as “essential” and must report to work during a shutdown even when pay is delayed.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

