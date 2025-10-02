Snap Chat: New photo series features UF journalism students' field work

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Students at the College of Journalism are producing content across various platforms, including photography.

These students work tirelessly to capture powerful moments, and in recognition of their efforts, we’ve started an occasional series called "Snap Chat" — two words, by the way.

Today, we feature University of Florida student Matthew Lewis, who recently captured a striking moment at a high school football game between the Eastside Rams. The photo, which marks the beginning of the game, shows player number 3, Orian Ellis, in a surprising moment.