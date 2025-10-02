Republican leaders push conservative overhaul at Florida universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Over the last few years, Republican state leaders have pushed to remake Florida’s public universities in a more conservative image.
Most recently, a Fresh Take Florida investigation found evidence of this at the University of West Florida, when one of the university’s lawyers was abruptly fired.
Fresh Take reporter Garrett Shanley explained what happened and how it fits into the larger pattern across the state.