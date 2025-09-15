Alachua County schools partner with law enforcement on safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Alachua County Public Schools is working with emergency response teams to strengthen student safety.

The district met Monday with the Gainesville and Newberry police departments and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to discuss how to align goals and resources.

Interim Superintendent Kamela Patton said she wants to understand what the public safety agencies need from the district.

“ These folks that are helping us today, their main resource and area is all around safety,” Patton said. “So if we can leverage their incredible knowledge and partnerships to help us when we have about 20 or 50 things on our plate, that only strengthens what we’re doing.”

Patton said topics for discussion include campus access, online bullying and harassment, and fire drills. She also plans to expand town halls for parents and have principals meet monthly on safety.

Media were not allowed to attend parts of the meeting that involved confidential information.

