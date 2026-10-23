Cancer care disparity the focus of UF Health Cancer Institute research

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Research findings on racial disparities in cancer care sparked conversations about patient experiences Thursday evening as UF researchers, area residents and U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack gathered at Springhill Church.

The UF Health Cancer Institute hosted its 2026 Annual Research Showcase of the Cancer Disparities Research Collaborative (CDRC), highlighting research aimed at addressing inequalities in cancer care.

Carolyn M. Tucker, a research professor and Florida Blue Endowed Chair in Health Disparities Research, led the event, emphasizing the importance of including community members throughout the cancer research process.

Tucker said the collaborative uses a community based participatory research approach, which treats area residents as equal partners rather than subjects of research.

“It requires that community member research partners be paid for their work, and much more than minimum wage,” Tucker said.

During the event, researchers presented three studies examining cancer knowledge, breast cancer survivors' experiences and factors affecting quality of life among Black adults in lower-income communities.

Logan Marcum presented a study examining differences in cancer knowledge and screening behaviors among Black men and women.

Health disparities and health promotion interns introduce themselves to attendees during the UF Health Cancer Institute's cancer disparities research showcase on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (Emilia Hueller/WUFT News)

The study concluded that perceived racism, satisfaction with health care providers and time spent with physicians should be considered when training providers to educate Black patients about cancer.

Gabriella JP-Samuel presented a study that focused on the experiences of Black women from lower-income communities who have survived breast cancer.

The findings emphasized the importance of comprehensive care that addresses survivors' mental, emotional, sexual and financial needs, along with cultural sensitivity training to help providers recognize the sources of patient mistrust.

Another study, presented by Velan Thanasekar, examined predictors of body mass index and quality of life among Black adults diagnosed with cancer or at risk of developing the disease.

The findings suggested that reducing psychological stress may be important in addressing obesity among these populations. Researchers also suggested that perceived racism and dissatisfaction with medical care could contribute to patients disregarding physicians' weight loss recommendations.

At the conclusion of the research presentations, Tucker highlighted the importance of communication between doctors and patients, pointing to disparities in how physicians interact with Black and white patients.

"Doctors talk more to Black patients, but they listen more to white patients," Tucker said.

Guests are greeted at the entrance of the UF Health Cancer Institute's cancer disparities research showcase on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (Emilia Hueller/WUFT News)

The event also featured Cammack, R-Fla., who represents Florida's 3rd Congressional District.

Before introducing Cammack, Tucker explained that the congresswoman's participation stemmed from a meeting the two had in June, when Tucker presented data on prostate cancer disparities and discussed the collaborative's need for funding.

Tucker said she initially felt anxious about the meeting after two Black women questioned whether Cammack's political affiliation would affect her willingness to address racial disparities.

"Now, that was code for, ‘you are wasting your time meeting with her,’" Tucker said.

According to Tucker, Cammack expressed concern about the disparities presented and asked for an opportunity to hear directly from community members about why they believed those inequalities existed.

Tucker invited Cammack to attend the research showcase, where she could engage with residents and learn more about their experiences.

Tucker said the meeting, originally scheduled for 30 minutes, lasted an hour and 10 minutes. She also recalled Cammack expressing interest in supporting the collaborative's work.

During her remarks, Cammack criticized the nation's health insurance system and discussed challenges Americans face when seeking medical care.

A health intern collects audience questions for U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack during the cancer disparities research showcase on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (Emilia Hueller/WUFT News)

She called for a shift from what she described as a system focused on treating illness to one that prioritizes prevention and overall health.

Cammack also invited cancer survivors in the audience to share what could have made their experiences with cancer care easier. Audience members identified emotional support, financial burdens and the need for physicians to listen more closely to patients as areas needing improvement.

Audience members had the opportunity to raise concerns about health care access and cancer treatment directly with the congresswoman.

For attendee Anna Sicoli, the showcase offered insight into health care challenges faced by east Gainesville residents.

Sicoli said the research findings helped her better understand disparities affecting the community. She also emphasized the significance of having Cammack attend and listen to residents' experiences.

"People, you know, they need to feel like they're being heard," Sicoli said. "And it's nice to, you know, see that they are."

The showcase highlighted the collaborative's efforts to connect researchers with area residents and incorporate their experiences into research addressing disparities in cancer care.