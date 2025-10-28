WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The University of Florida’s cancer center is now an institute

WUFT | By Timothy Wang
Published October 28, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
uf health
UF Health employee. (Flickr Creative Commons; Lauren Witte/Fresh Take Florida)

Florida research and university officials elevated the University of Florida’s cancer center to now be an institute, a prestigious shift for the UF Health Cancer Center as it grows to be a leading cancer research institution in the country.

UF Health announced the new designation Monday, after the Florida Board of Governors approved this change Sept. 16, said Matthew Walker, a UF Health spokesperson. UF Health did not return a request for comment on the institute’s next steps and its impact in research outside the university.

This comes two years after it received a prestigious title as one of about 70 in the country with a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation. It’s one of four cancer centers in Florida with this marker, which recognizes the institute for its scientific leadership, resources and research.

“With the power of this university behind us, we’re more equipped than ever to accelerate cancer research and transform cancer care for the patients and families who need it most,” said Dr. Jonathan Licht, the cancer institute’s director, in a press release.

The change was meant to mark an “increasing impact on cancer care in Florida, which has the nation’s second highest cancer burden,” the press release read. Now, its plan is to further develop cancer therapy, prevention and survivorship research.

The center includes UF researchers who work to research and help patients in multiple different ways. Some use AI for digital avatars which train patient communication, and biologists study how genetics may impact cancer and how to boost treatment response, the release said. The cancer institute will work towards comprehensive designation from the National Cancer Institute, the press release read.

Each year, the institute manages its research with a $55 million budget. It also includes members who contribute to research which work across 16 of the university’s colleges, and it has initiatives and grants for scientists to continue expanding studies.
