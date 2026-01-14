‘Hellacious gun battle’: Two dead, two police officers wounded after morning shoot-out in city streets

A fierce gun battle between a suspected shooter and police unfolded during Wednesday morning’s rush hour near one of the city’s busiest intersections. The gunman and a man believed to be his victim died. Two officers were wounded in the shoot-out.

The shooting began just before 8 a.m. after the gunman killed a man in a retail business, police said. The gunman fled as police arrived in response to reports of a shooting, then stopped his car in the middle of the street and opened fire toward officers, Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya said.

Moya described it as a “hellacious gun battle” that lasted about two minutes as officers and the gunman maneuvered for better firing positions.

Spent ammunition casings littered the road surrounding the gunman’s sedan as investigators worked at the scene.

Police found a body inside the business, Moya said. The names of the victim and the gunman were not immediately made public.

One officer was shot in the arm, and a second was shot in the leg, the chief said. Both officers were hospitalized and later released in the afternoon to be with their families, according to a press release by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Libby Clifton/WUFT News Bullet casings litter the ground outside Wims Hair Studio on East University Avenue and Southeast 13th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

Bullets pierced nearby businesses during the shoot-out, which took place about two miles east of the University of Florida campus in east Gainesville.

That area of the city has experienced violent gun crime in recent years and is a focus of heavy police patrols. The nearby intersection of East University Avenue and Waldo Road is heavily traveled during rush hour.

The owner of a nearby auto repair store, Lorne Lattamier Green, 55, said bullets hit six cars parked out front, chipped the store’s glass and hit a door.

“ I start hearing a popping sound and [it] did not sound like gunfire,” said Green. He said the noises “got a little more frequent, more shots. It started hitting the glass here, and that’s when we realized, OK, it’s bullets, it’s shots. So we all got down on the ground.”

Surveillance cameras at the auto repair store caught the suspected shooter parking behind a KFC fast-food restaurant and walking into a nearby hardware store, where the body of a man was found.

Libby Clifton/WUFT News A car belonging to a shooting suspect sits in the middle of East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed by a Gainesville police officer, police said.

Green showed the video to a reporter before the Florida Department of Law Enforcement objected and ordered the reporter away from the scene.

Teejay Cole, a manager at the nearby KFC restaurant, also had access to surveillance video from the restaurant’s cameras and confirmed the shooter parked the car behind the building.

“He was coming back out, the police followed him,” Cole said. “That's how they end up being in the middle of the road. He jumped into his car, driving. He has his gun. You could see him with his gun and everything.”

Police taped off three blocks of East University Avenue during their investigation. Williams Elementary School is located just blocks away.

Libby Clifton/WUFT News A car involved in the altercation sits with its door open in front of Dandy Market on East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

“This is a busy, busy road,” said Tina Days, whose child goes to school nearby. “Anybody could have got hurt and no sense of compassion about these babies at their school.”

Days said she received calls saying that the school her daughter attends was locked down, and she started trying to figure out what happened.

Gainesville city commissioners declared a gun violence crisis in 2023. The magazine Men’s Journal last year named Gainesville the No. 1 most dangerous college town in the United States.

Libby Clifton/WUFT News Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward speaks with local officials and members of the news media after a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. "This is traumatic, no question," Ward said during the press conference.

The city allocated federal grant funds and worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to address the issue. The police chief said the city has made progress and called Wednesday’s shooting “an anomaly.”

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook mourning the loss of the victim, saying they were “innocent.”

Libby Clifton/WUFT News Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Art Forgey addresses local news media prior to a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.