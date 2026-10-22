Gainesville Fire Rescue and UF Health promote Halloween safety

Children dressed as witches, ghouls and even a walking stalk of corn gathered in the parking lot of University of Florida Health Professional Park on Wednesday.

Princesses climbed into firetrucks, bumblebees collected candy and movie characters mingled with local law enforcement as the sun set and a cool breeze swept through the crowd.

Gainesville Fire Rescue and UF Health partnered for their annual “Screaming for Safety” event, which connects families with community resources and promotes Halloween safety. Children were able to dress up, collect candy and explore the inside of local firetrucks and ambulances. The event was free and open to the public and featured trunk-or-treating.

“All I did was reach out to all of our community partners, who we have built amazing relationships with, and invited them to come and decorate their trunks and put on some costumes for the kids,” said Kimberly Slevin, a community medicine paramedicine responder with Gainesville Fire Rescue.

Each participating organization decorated its vehicle. One car featured a skeleton holding a bowl of candy, while another displayed a giant “Where’s Waldo?” poster. Community members handed out candy to children and distributed pamphlets and flyers with Halloween safety tips.

Gainesville Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Hendricks, left, and GFR driver operator Rene Owens, second from left, laugh as they hand out candy. (Leona Masangkay/WUFT News)

Gainesville Fire Rescue holds its trunk-or-treat every year, but this is the first year Slevin participated, she said.

“I am very happy with our turnout,” Slevin said, donning a button-up tropical shirt with faux sunscreen smeared on her nose.

Slevin said she hoped attendees learned more about the resources the community has to offer.

“The more you know, the safer you are,” she said.

Gant Moore, a registered nurse with UF Health, handed out candy and information about staying visible on Halloween. He dressed to the theme as a construction worker, wearing a hard hat and a reflective vest.

Moore said UF Health aims to educate the community about injury prevention, including bicycle safety and the proper use of safety equipment. The brochures he handed out encouraged children to wear light-colored costumes and carry flashlights or glow sticks while trick-or-treating.

This was Moore’s first year participating in the event, but he said he would absolutely come back for the next one.

Gant Moore, a registered nurse with UF Health, speaks with an attendee. He is dressed as a construction worker to encourage children to dress in light, visible colors on Halloween. (Leona Masangkay/WUFT News)

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Moore said. “It’s always good interacting with the kids in the community, and it’s a great way to get involved.”

Courtney Puentes, the program manager for the UF Health Diabetes Education and Nutrition department, handed out flyers listing the carbohydrate content of common Halloween candies.

It’s the first time her department is participating in “Screaming for Safety,” she said, but they love participating in community outreach to spread awareness about diabetes and where to find resources.

“Kids with diabetes… can have candy at Halloween times, but they just need to know the amount of carbs,” Puentes said, dressed in a small witch hat. “We want to support people in enjoying life and managing diabetes safely.”

Harlee Singleton, 7, dressed as Chucky, the horror character from the “Child’s Play” franchise, and attended the event with her family. She said she liked collecting candy and climbing inside the ambulance. Practicing Halloween safety is “super important,” she added.

“You don’t hit nobody, you don’t trip nobody, and you don’t run on the road,” Singleton said, sharing her own safety advice.