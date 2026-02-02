‘It’s freeing’: All-terrain wheelchairs make the outdoors accessible

For some people like Charles “Chuck” Peck, Florida’s nature and wildlife are very special to him.

He loves to spend time outdoors and learn about tree species, but arthritis and macular degeneration, which affected part of his eyesight, made it hard for him to walk down outdoor trails like he used to.

“I enjoy being part of nature and getting to see the trees and the birds and sunshine again,” Peck said. “I mean this is what Florida's all about and that sitting at home it just was depressing.”

But in Alachua County, taking a walk in the park is becoming more accessible, even for those who have a difficult time walking.

The Alachua Conservation Trust owns two EcoRover All-Terrain Wheelchairs, which are made to navigate the outdoors with ease. The first one was funded in 2023 by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center. Then Bass Pro Shops funded a cargo trailer to transport the wheelchair, and lastly, they recently bought the second chair with funds from Cox Communications, according to Danny Rohan, the ACT Preserve Manager.

“Our long-term vision is to keep getting better access to trails,” Rohan said. “There's a lot of challenges in the outdoor recreation world for people with disabilities and this chair is an improvement.”

Paynes Prairie State Park got its own EcoRover in July.

Anyone can register to use the ACT’s EcoRover for free at five select nature preserves: Prairie Creek Preserve, Orange Lake Overlook, Tuscawilla Preserve, Serenola Forest Preserve and Fox Pen Preserve. A caretaker must accompany the user at all times on the trail.

Now, the ACT is looking to expand its program with a fundraising partnership with Satchel’s Pizza. It’s “Round Up For Charity” runs until February 28th, and all proceeds will go toward supporting accessibility efforts on trails, improvements to boardwalks and expanding the program.

Satchel’s Pizza will donate to the program all proceeds received when you round up to the nearest dollar at checkout.