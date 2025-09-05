WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Animal shelters in north central Florida prepare for hurricane season

WUFT | By Krystal Felix
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
As hurricane season peaks in north central Florida, local animal shelters are stepping up their preparedness efforts to protect some of the community’s most vulnerable members—pets. (Krystal Felix/WUFT News)
As hurricane season peaks in north central Florida, local animal shelters are stepping up their preparedness efforts to protect some of the community's most vulnerable members—pets. (Krystal Felix/WUFT News)

As hurricane season peaks in north central Florida, local animal shelters are stepping up their preparedness efforts to protect some of the community’s most vulnerable members—pets.

When Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the region last season, the damage extended far beyond homes and neighborhoods. Animal shelters were left scrambling to care for displaced animals, many of whom had nowhere else to go.

“We have an equipment trailer that has all of our supplies loaded and ready to go so that at a moment’s notice we can set up our pet-friendly shelters,” said Gina Peebles, Assistant County Manager and Interim Animal Resource Director for Alachua County.

The ASPCA encourages shelters to take proactive steps ahead of major storms. These include identifying at-risk pet owners who may need assistance and ensuring shelter staff and volunteers are familiar with emergency protocols.

Both Marion and Alachua counties have designated pet-friendly shelters available in the event of evacuation orders. Marion County also offers a foster program that allows residents to temporarily care for animals during emergencies.
Environment
