Photo gallery: Battle of Olustee reenactment
Colonel Keith Kohl gazes into the treeline of the Olustee battlefield at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Orry Darnell sits under a tree at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Chaplin RC Arnaud preaches to Union soldiers at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Jordan (left) and Ryan (right) stare longingly into each others eyes during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Ron Boyce smokes a cigar during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Satuday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Ron Boyce talks to soldiers before the battle during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Gary Thomas takes a swig of his drink and Zach Forsythe takes a drag of his cigar during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14,, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Captain Dante Parenti leads a posse with the Union army’s H Company during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Joseph Girsh and Hayden Smith distribute ammunition to Union soldiers during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Joseph Girsh counts ammunition to distribute to Union soldiers during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Young women of the Union army during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A Union artilleryman waits for the battle to begin during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A Union cavalryman talks to a soldier during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A Union soldier fires his musket during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A confederate soldier storms the battlefield during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Union soldiers fly the American Union flag during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A confederate soldier bandages his fellow combatant during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A confederate cavalryman bows his head in honor of soldiers who fell 162 years ago, during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A Union soldier plays dead at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olusteeat at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A scene on the battlefield during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A Union soldier eats a hardtack — a thick cracker made from flour and water — before the battle at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A union soldier scrolls through instagram reels before taking to the battlefield at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Confederate soldiers line up during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Jeff Phillips of the Pawnee Guard shakes hands with Ms. Pawnee during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Confederate soldiers line up before the battle during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Thomas and Rebecca Jessee talk in their tent during the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A confederate soldier discreetly fills his canteen at the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A confederate soldier packs his car after the 49th annual reenactment of the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
The Olustee Battlefield Citizen Support Organization reenacts the American Civil War Battle of Olustee at the Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park in Sanderson, Fla., on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14 and 15, 2026.