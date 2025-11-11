From skydiving to free breakfast, Alachua County honors its heroes at Veterans Memorial Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The cold temperatures and crisp wind didn’t stop visitors to the Veterans Memorial Park event, sponsored by the Alachua County Veteran Services, to honor the brave Americans who served.

Dianne Magee, a participant, has been working with veterans for about 50 years. She believes events like these help veterans become more aware of local resources.

“I used to help people get registered with the VA. One man I helped had a heart problem, and didn’t know he was eligible. I took him to the VA and they got him a doctor, his meds and everything he needed, “ said Magee.

Every detail of the event was focused on honoring those who served, including offering priority parking to veterans. A large American flag, hanging between two extended fire truck ladders, greeted guests alongside two helicopters that people could sit in.

Elizabeth Whelehan/WUFT News An American flag held up by two local firetrucks.

With the For Clark Middle School band playing in the background, booths were set up across the park with vendors and veteran resource organizations. Volunteers worked diligently to ensure the event ran smoothly, including offering a veterans breakfast, in an effort to pay their respects.

University of Florida student Lekel St.Fleurose Jr. volunteered for the second year in a row. He says he enjoys being a volunteer because it “reminds him the importance of giving back to the veterans who have given so much to us and who have served our country.”

One of the veterans in attendance was Ron Lewis whose combat tour was in Afghanistan in 2005 to 2006. As the son and grandfather of veterans, he felt compelled to support those who served before he even served himself.

Elizabeth Whelehan/WUFT News Participants can be seen exploring the cockpit of the helicopter.

“It’s great to see people helping veterans out here. Veterans have the opportunity to come through and can get special services they may need … maybe something they didn’t know about. It’s just good,” said Lewis.

After working with veterans for much of her life and as a new Gainesville resident, Magee is happy to see the community coming together to help those who have served.

“We just moved here a little while ago, so I’m happy to get involved with the community. I’m happy to see people and get to meet them. I’m just trying to find my foothold,” said Magee.

The event continued with a flag folding ceremony and a skydiving demonstration followed by a veteran memorial flagpole dedication, the singing of the national anthem, a recognition of gold star families and a keynote presentation.

Lewis believes going forward, younger generations should look at going into the military.

“You learn respect for yourself, respect for others, it’s something that goes above and beyond and something that you carry forever,” said Lewis.

