Photo gallery: Friends of the Library fall book sale

WUFT | By Libby Clifton
Published October 26, 2025 at 2:43 AM EDT
Jack Flaven (second from left) peeks over at a record someone else pulls from hundreds of records for sale at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Jack Flaven (second from left) peeks over at a record someone else pulls from hundreds of records for sale at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Kathryn Morin (left), Samantha Higgins (center), and Lexie Ewing read "Strange Pictures" together as they wait among hundreds of others for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Kathryn Morin (left), Samantha Higgins (center), and Lexie Ewing read "Strange Pictures" together as they wait among hundreds of others for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Shoppers check out their stacks of books with volunteers at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Shoppers check out their stacks of books with volunteers at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A woman flips through CDs during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A woman flips through CDs during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
People reach, crouch and search through more than 500,000 used books, along with art, puzzles, games, movies, vinyl, CDs and magazines, at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
People reach, crouch and search through more than 500,000 used books, along with art, puzzles, games, movies, vinyl, CDs and magazines, at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Dean Ewing pulls a book from the bottom of a stack at the Friends of the Library book house during its semiannual fall sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Dean Ewing pulls a book from the bottom of a stack at the Friends of the Library book house during its semiannual fall sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
People line up along North Main Street for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
People line up along North Main Street for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Volunteer Lex Read carries a stack of books to put away during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Volunteer Lex Read carries a stack of books to put away during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
An shopper pulls a CD out of a crate during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
An shopper pulls a CD out of a crate during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Volunteer Tim Harris places more books on the shelves during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Volunteer Tim Harris places more books on the shelves during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Shoppers line up outside of the Collector's Corner section of the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Shoppers line up outside of the Collector's Corner section of the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Shoppers pick through a table of CDs at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Shoppers pick through a table of CDs at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Viv Schnabel places books into her bag at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Viv Schnabel places books into her bag at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)

Book lovers visited the Friends of the Libray book house on Main Street for the start of the fall book sale on Saturday.

The sale includes classical and modern fiction, textbooks and large-print books. A selection of cookbooks, children’s books, quilting books and magazines, hobby books, comics/manga, art, games, and puzzles are also availble.

The Fall 2025 book sale continues through Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Tags
Arts and Entertainment GainesvilleAlachua County Library District
Libby Clifton
Libby is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Libby Clifton

