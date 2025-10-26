Friends of the Library book sale opening day draws hundreds in era of low leisurely reading

Steve Bolter waited for more than 24 hours outside the Friends of the Library book house to be one of the first people in line for its biannual book sale.

Bolter was among hundreds of customers the Friends of the Library fall book sale drew on its opening day on Saturday. The book sale has over 500,000 books, art pieces, vinyl records, games and other merchandise for sale.

All items for sale came from donations and are mostly priced from 50 cents to $5.

A Collector’s Corner with higher-priced items includes signed books and first editions, among other items. Bolter said he is a collector, and specifically looks in the curated section. He has been coming to the sale for roughly 20 years.

“I just go to the Collector’s Corner and look for anything,” he said.

Hundreds of people were already standing in line when doors opened. It was the longest line Ellen Smith had seen since she began volunteering more than 15 years ago. She is one of about 200 volunteers who help run the event.

1 of 2 — Davison_BookSale#2.png Friends of the Library book sale customers scour bookshelves on the opening day of the sale on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Prices for books and other items typically range from 50 cents to $5. (Shaine Davison/WUFT News) 2 of 2 — Davison_BookSale#3.JPG Book sale customers look through history and military books. Other book categories include religion, mystery, fantasy and young adult. (Shaine Davison/WUFT News)

Smith emphasized the importance of affordable literature and introducing leisurely reading early.

“I am delighted that people still like books, still read books” she said. “One of the biggest things is getting children to read early, to see it as something positive.”

According to a UF and University College London study, reading for pleasure in the U.S. has declined by more than 40% over the past two decades.

The study cited potential reasons for the decline as economic pressures and limited access to books and libraries – all things the Friends of the Library sale aims to fix.

Smith also emphasized the importance of the Gainesville community coming together for the event.

“Look at all these diehard people in line waiting to come in and find their treasure,” she said

Shoppers inspect books for sale on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. “There’s something for everyone,” said Ellen Smith, one of 200 Friends of the Library volunteers at the event. (Shaine Davison/WUFT News)

Ralph Rice, a Friends of the Library volunteer, has been working the event for nearly seven years. He said he continues to volunteer because he finds it very rewarding.

“I enjoyed doing this, I enjoyed the people here, I enjoyed learning more about books,” he said.

Ahead of the sale, Rice looked outside to see all the people waiting in line to shop, including Bolter.

“It’s quite overwhelming whenever you think about it,” he said.

The Friends of the Library sale will continue from noon to 6 p.m. every day until its close on Wednesday. Tuesday, Oct. 28 is half-price day, and Wednesday, Oct. 29 is 10-cent day.

Smith said the volunteers are often restocking with more donations they received.

“There’s something for everyone,” Smith said.