Patriot’s Pumpkin Patch makes a difference for Interlachen families

The Patriot’s Pumpkin Patch in Interlachen, on the grounds of American Legion Post 293, is providing more than just Halloween spirit, it's making a real impact on local families.

Half of the funds raised from the patch go toward Boy Scouts of America Troop 493 and the other to American Legion Post 293, according to the post’s financial officer and Interlachen mayor, Rick Hanes.

These funds also directly assist families in the community, like Allysa Snapp’s. With four children in the scouts, $1,600 spent on summer camp seemed out of reach. And as a mom, sending just one child was not an option.

That was until her community stepped in.

Without hesitation, pumpkin patch organizer CJ Myers offered to donate funds earned from the 2024 Patriot’s Pumpkin Patch.

“It would have been a real big loss on them for not going,” said Snapp, whose four children in Troop 493 were able to attend Camp Shands’ Boy Scouts of America summer camp in Hawthorne, where they spent a week earning merit badges and partaking in outdoor adventures together.

Myers, who is also Troop 493 Scoutmaster, was able to provide Snapp with approximately $200 per child toward camp fees thanks to last year’s patch raising over $2,000. For just one scout, summer camp is approximately $400, posing a challenge for families with multiple scouts.

“Just to see them be able to go and do the things they should be able to, it's just awesome as a mom,” said Snapp.

Patriot’s Pumpkin Patch is on its third consecutive year and continues to gain traction. It opens on the second week of October and operates seven days a week.

“Over the past two years, I would say it's grown exponentially,” said Paul Warring, American Legion Post 293 commander. “We have more pumpkins, we've sold more pumpkins and helping the youth, especially the scouts, for me, is a big achievement.”

In 2024, the patch provided approximately $1,100 dollars to Post 293, which assisted with expenses, funding future programs, scholarships for JROTC and youth in the community and any veteran support they could provide.

“Just the other day we had a veteran that needed a ride to his VA appointment in Gainesville,” shared Myers. “He can't see, so he can't drive himself and he was unable to get a ride anywhere else. He called us so we arranged for one of our members to take him there and back.”

This veteran support is made possible with the help of the post’s 62 members, volunteer services from the scouts and the community.

“If they need something fixed, we try to help. If they just need a place to come talk, we're there,” said Warring. “Some of us veterans, the biggest thing that we miss is having other military people to talk to because it's a different type of talk.”

Along with assisting veterans, fundraising supports sending scouts to camp, paying for the program itself, registration fees, charter fees and even uniforms, as these can be expensive.

“Interlachen is not the most affluent neighborhood, a lot of folks need help,” said Myers. “I don't require them to use the uniforms if they don't have them or can’t afford them. We always try to get them – I have hand-me-downs from scouts that left.”

Myers said part of the goal is to bring the community together through events like the Patriot’s Pumpkin Patch.

“I saw that there tends to be a lack of things for youth to do in this community, and it's getting better, but at the time I wanted to do something to get more youth involved and our scouts involved.”

Interlachen resident Megan Terry attends the patch every year with her children, sometimes even dressing up in costume to pick out pumpkins. Terry said her late father was an Eagle Scout, and she deeply appreciates the purpose of the fundraiser.

“Scouting teaches kids how to build a campfire, what they can and can't eat outside, how to pack when they go on a hike, how to do teamwork and stuff like that. I think it's great,” said Terry.

Other community events include, a Memorial Day ceremony outside with taps played by the Interlachen High School band, a Veteran’s Day festival at which over 75 Challenge Coins were given to veterans last year and an all-you-can-eat breakfast every fourth Saturday.

The Patriot’s Pumpkin Patch runs until Oct. 31, culminating with a Haunted House and Trunk or Treat free for the community.