WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tom Petty, Gainesville legend, would have turned 75 today

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published October 20, 2025 at 7:24 PM EDT
In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif. A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed “super fan” says he’s extended an offer to buy the Florida home of Petty. Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home’s current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif. A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed “super fan” says he’s extended an offer to buy the Florida home of Petty. Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home’s current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Today marks what would have been the 75th birthday of Gainesville native Tom Petty.

The rock singer and songwriter, born on October 20, 1950, in Gainesville, made an indelible impact on both the music world and his hometown. Raised in the city, Petty attended Gainesville High School before launching his musical career. In 1970, he formed his first band, Mudcrutch, named after the farm where he and his bandmates lived and practiced.

The band later evolved into Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, known for hits like "Free Fallin'," "Into the Great Wide Open," and "I Won't Back Down."

"I Won't Back Down" has since become an anthem for University of Florida football fans, often played right before the start of the fourth quarter at Gator games.

Petty passed away in Santa Monica, California, in October 2017.
Arts and Entertainment
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required