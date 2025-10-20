Tom Petty, Gainesville legend, would have turned 75 today

Today marks what would have been the 75th birthday of Gainesville native Tom Petty.

The rock singer and songwriter, born on October 20, 1950, in Gainesville, made an indelible impact on both the music world and his hometown. Raised in the city, Petty attended Gainesville High School before launching his musical career. In 1970, he formed his first band, Mudcrutch, named after the farm where he and his bandmates lived and practiced.

The band later evolved into Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, known for hits like "Free Fallin'," "Into the Great Wide Open," and "I Won't Back Down."

"I Won't Back Down" has since become an anthem for University of Florida football fans, often played right before the start of the fourth quarter at Gator games.

Petty passed away in Santa Monica, California, in October 2017.

