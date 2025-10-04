Living room to dance floor: High Springs keeps the beat

“Right hand star … Allemande right … Promenade … Do-si-do,” The caller’s voice rang out over the music as couples spun.

Laughter and cheers move across the wooden floor of the High Springs Civic Center. This is a usual Thursday night for the dancers of the High Springs Dance Club. The club meets every Thursday from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. All ages and all levels of experience are welcome.

The High Springs Dance Club was founded in November 2022. It is part of a larger square-dancing community, with many other clubs meeting throughout the state, including those in Jacksonville and Lake City.

Bill Cassidy didn't start his journey in the square, in fact he started in his living room five years ago.

“We started with wanting to learn to square dance exactly right, so we practiced at home and started to invite a lot of people,” said Deborah Cassidy, Billy Cassidy’s wife.

Bill Cassidy is the caller for the High Springs Dance Club.

“I had a request, the first square dance you will be in and you won't need to know anything at all,” said Bill Cassidy.

Cassidy pushes everyone, of all ages and skill levels, to step out on the floor. Even rookies are able to jump right into the dances.

The caller keeps everyone in sync. Cassidy guides the dancers, keeps the energy up and mixes up the calls so every dance is fresh and fun. Sometimes he even calls to the rhythm of the music, creating a song-like structure that dancers groove to.

Before the pandemic, the couple hosted a square-dancing potluck every Sunday. Dinner was served at 5:00 p.m., followed by dancing at 6:00 p.m. The group typically danced for 1.5 to 2 hours, and each Sunday featured a different theme.

“It might be Greek, it might be Italian or whatever,” said Deborah Cassidy.

They had 16 to 20 people each week. But when the pandemic hit they had to stop. But that didn't stop them from dancing.

Bill Cassidy also serves as the caller for their sister location, Grand Squares, at Meizon Church. Sessions are held every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Becky Tompson also attends every Thursday. Tompson is the president of the club.

She is the organizer, announcer and of course a dancer every Thursday night.

“It's a lot of fun. It is good exercise, and it is a great way to socialize with your friend and make new friends,” said Tompson.

In fact, she met her now-husband at the High Springs Dance Club two years ago.

“She asked what my favorite memory was and I said, well, meeting you.” she said to Larry, her husband.

The two of them met at the club in 2023 and later attended the Christmas dance hosted by the High Springs Dance Club. Once a month, the club hosts a themed party, with past themes ranging from Christmas and 1990s nights to book characters, island celebrations and even UFO-themed events.

“Like in college you join a club, it's great so much fun,” said Katherine Rothgeb. “You can dress up as little or as much as you would like, it is like being teenagers with money.”

Katherine Rothgeb has been a member of the High Springs Dance Club for two years. She loves coming out on Thursdays because of the friendships.

“It's such a nice group,” said Rothgeb.

The group consists of people of all ages. They have retired workers, teachers, nurses and even kids come out.

“It's a really wonderful, diverse group,” she said. “We even had a couple come in to learn square dancing for their wedding.”

The couple has completed their training and will have square dancing at their wedding. They continue to dance at the Gainesville location. Rothgeb loves spreading the word about the club to try and recruit more dancers.

“Most people are sitting at home thinking, yeah, I wish there was something fun to do,” she said.

Not only does the club meet every Thursday but they are also a part of the National Square Dance Campers Association. NSDCA is a non-profit, volunteer organization of square and round dancers who are also passionate campers fully devoted to the advancement of camping and dancing. They meet for a weekend once a month across Florida camping grounds.

This gives members of the High Springs Dance Club more opportunities to do what they love and meet new people.

“It's a great way to do more dancing and get connected with other square dancing chapters,” said Rothgeb.

The next camping weekend is scheduled for October 23–25 in Eustis, Florida.

Whether you are an experienced dancer or have never taken a step on the floor, the High Springs Dance Club is ready to welcome you. With lively music, friendly faces and a dance caller to guide the way.

“Square dancing is about joy,” said Rothgeb. “You don’t need to know the steps, you just need to show up.”

