Social media makes it easy to obsess over celebrities

A lot of people feel emotionally connected to celebrities they've never even met.

A new article from the University of Florida explores why people develop emotional one-sided connections toward celebrities. The phenomenon is known as a “parasocial relationship,” and it’s been around for centuries — but social media has exacerbated it.

That's according to Andrew Selepak, a UF media professor. He spoke with WUFT's Ciara Carle.

Listen to the story.

