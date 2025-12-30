WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social media makes it easy to obsess over celebrities

WUFT | By Ciara Carle
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:46 PM EST

A lot of people feel emotionally connected to celebrities they've never even met.

A new article from the University of Florida explores why people develop emotional one-sided connections toward celebrities. The phenomenon is known as a “parasocial relationship,” and it’s been around for centuries — but social media has exacerbated it.

That's according to Andrew Selepak, a UF media professor. He spoke with WUFT's Ciara Carle.

Listen to the story.
Tags
Heard It On WUFT-FM University of Floridasocial media
Ciara Carle
Ciara is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Ciara Carle

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required