Social media makes it easy to obsess over celebrities
A lot of people feel emotionally connected to celebrities they've never even met.
A new article from the University of Florida explores why people develop emotional one-sided connections toward celebrities. The phenomenon is known as a “parasocial relationship,” and it’s been around for centuries — but social media has exacerbated it.
That's according to Andrew Selepak, a UF media professor. He spoke with WUFT's Ciara Carle.
Listen to the story.